Iran develops hypersonic cruise missiles: IRGC chief

"Cruise missiles, because they move close to the ground, are like a fixed-wing bird and do not have a high speed," Major General Hossein Salami said. adding, "this is while hypersonic cruise missiles are also developed. But how to guide a hypersonic ballistic missile to hit a moving ship is very difficult, the like of which we have not seen before."

Elsewhere, the IRGC commander pointed to Iran's regional influence and said that now Iran does not have to fight at its borders and has forced the enemies to engage in conflict with Iran in far regions such as the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea.

"Today, we are next to the Mediterranean and the Red Sea and we have broken apart the enemy. The Islamic Revolution has removed the enemy from the strategic shelter and forced it to spread operationally," according to Salami.

The IRGC commander further said, "The enemy has to enter the field directly and spend seven trillion dollars. Breaking apart the accumulated energy of the enemy has been one of the other achievements of the Islamic Revolution, and in addition, the enemy cannot seize the initiative because wherever it is, it sees a group in front of itself," he noted.

Pointing to the country's economic problems, Major General Salami emphasized, "We do not close our eyes to the problems and we understand the economic problems and depreciation of the local currency against foreign currencies, but the government and officials are trying to solve it and the nation should not surrender in the face of problems.

Elsewhere, he said that "Today, We have the capability to track satellites through radars on the ground."

