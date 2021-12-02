Trade resumes at border gate with Afghanistan after hiatus

Latifi said that as normalcy returned to the area where skirmishes between Iranian border guards and the Afghani side took place yesterday, the border trade at the Milak border crossing on the shared border between Iran and Afghanistan resumed on Thursday.

"Yesterday afternoon, there were skirmishes in a limited area around the Milk border crossing stopped the border trade at the area. But after the security returned to the area and measures were taken, since this morning (Thursday) with the normalization of the situation, the border gate resumed its activities," the IRICA spokesman told Iranian media.

Taliban confirmed skirmishes at the shared border with Iran in the Kong district of Nimroz province on Wedneday, stressing that necessary measures have been taken to make sure that the incident will not take place again.

