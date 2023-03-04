Russian defence minister pays rare visit to troops in Ukraine

"The Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergey Shoigu, has inspected the advance control post of a unit of the Vostok group of forces in the south Donetsk direction during operations in the course of the special military operation. At the control post, Shoigu heard a report by the commander of the group, Colonel-General Rustam Muradov, and staff officers on the current developments and the actions of the troops," the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the Russian defense chief focused on the organization of support of troops, including the availability of conditions for safe accommodation of the personnel, and inspected the work of medical and logistics units.

Shoigu thanked the servicemen accomplishing tasks in the zone of the special military operation for their selflessness and heroism and gave them awards, TASS reported.

"These are well-deserved awards. You are fighting bravely! There is still much work to do. I very much hope that you will continue to faithfully serve our country," the defense minister told the servicemen, wishing them to return home safe and sound.

MNA/PR