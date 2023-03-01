  1. Sports
Mar 1, 2023, 3:40 PM

Iran sportsman snatches gold at Dubai 2023 GP

Iran sportsman snatches gold at Dubai 2023 GP

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s shot put thrower has ranked first at the Fazza International Competition.

At the shot put, Rashid Masjedi finished first at the event in the UAE.

The Iranian athlete registered a record of 6.97 in the competitions.

Hajar Safarzadeh ranked second at 400m in T12 class.

Earlier, Hamed Amiri and Yasin Khosravi claimed gold and Erfan Bandari took bronze.

The Dubai 2023 GP, aka the Fazza International Competition is being held from 26 February to 1 March.

As many as 700 athletes from 66 countries are competing at the event.

Also known as the Fazza International Competition, the event has featured in all GP editions since the inaugural season back in 2013.

AMK/IRIB3771771

News Code 197982

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News