Iran sportsman snatches gold at Dubai 2023 GP

At the shot put, Rashid Masjedi finished first at the event in the UAE.

The Iranian athlete registered a record of 6.97 in the competitions.

Hajar Safarzadeh ranked second at 400m in T12 class.

Earlier, Hamed Amiri and Yasin Khosravi claimed gold and Erfan Bandari took bronze.

The Dubai 2023 GP, aka the Fazza International Competition is being held from 26 February to 1 March.

As many as 700 athletes from 66 countries are competing at the event.

Also known as the Fazza International Competition, the event has featured in all GP editions since the inaugural season back in 2013.

