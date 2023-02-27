US warns China of facing ‘real costs’ if aiding Russia in war

There would be “real costs” for China if the country went forward with providing lethal aid to Russia in the Ukraine war, Sullivan claimed Sunday, without referring to Washington's financial and weaponry aid to Kyiv.

“From our perspective, actually, this war presents real complications for Beijing. And Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance. But, if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China. And I think China’s leaders are weighing that as they make their decisions,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

In diplomatic conversations with China, he added, the US is “not just making direct threats. We’re just laying out both the stakes and the consequences, how things would unfold. And we are doing that clearly and specifically behind closed doors.”

Sullivan’s comments came at a critical juncture in the war in Ukraine.

Providing no proof, the US claims that the Chinese government is considering providing Russia with drones and ammunition for use in the war.

Some sources told CNN that Beijing has made a final decision yet, saying that the negotiations between Russia and China about the price and scope of the equipment are ongoing.

West's concerns about military aid to Russia come as the US and European countries have prolonged the war in Ukraine by providing military aid and increasing the pressure of sanctions against Russia.

MNA/PR