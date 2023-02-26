Japan could lose 144 fighterjets in Taiwan crisis: simulation

A tabletop wargame conducted by Japan's Sasakawa Peace Foundation showed Japan losing as many as 144 fighter jets, with Self-Defense Forces casualties reaching up to 2,500, according to Nikkei.

The US could lose up to 400 jets with over 10,000 soldiers killed or wounded. But China would fail to seize control of the island.

The exercise imagined a cross-strait crisis in which China attempts an amphibious invasion of Taiwan in the year 2026. The simulation was conducted over four days through Jan. 21.

The roughly 30 participants included former Japan Self-Defense Force officers as well as academics and researchers from Japan and the US.

The war game pitted the Chinese against Japanese, US and Taiwanese forces. The Chinese military established a command center for the Taiwan front capable of deploying all air, submarine and surface vessel capabilities. The US military responded by sending nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and state-of-the-art fighter jets to areas in and around Taiwan.

In Japan, the prime minister declared a national state of emergency and agreed to allow the US to use SDF bases as well as civilian airports in Okinawa and Kyushu.

MNA/PR