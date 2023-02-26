West must stop fruitless blame game against Tehran

"The claims about Iranian drones being used in Ukraine are false," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted, dismissing baseless claims over Iran's military assistance to Russia in the Ukraine war.

"The political and military delegations of Iran and Ukraine were supposed to hold the second meeting, but some western parties only make claims and do not provide any documents," Amir-Abdollahian.

"The West should stop this fruitless game. Iran supports peace and opposes war," he stressed.

US and NATO officials and media have spent months alleging that Iran has been providing Russia with hundreds of drones for its military operation in Ukraine. Russian and Iranian officials have vocally dismissed these allegations, accusing Western countries of using them to justify their own illegal arms supplies to Kyiv.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani told Sputnik that defense cooperation between Russia and Iran is not directed against any other country, and the West should look in the mirror before hurling accusations against the Islamic Republic.

