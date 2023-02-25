  1. Politics
Feb 25, 2023, 3:50 PM

Iran envoy to Vienna:

US, Europe not in position to preach, judge other states

US, Europe not in position to preach, judge other states

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Referring to Westerners' support of the Saddam regime in the Imposed War against Islamic Rep., Iran's ambassador to Vienna noted that with such a dark record, the US and Europe are not in a position to preach or judge others.

"When a war of aggression, albeit failed, was initiated in the 80s against #Iran by Saddam of Iraq; US/Europe rendered full support to the Aggressor, giving him every type of weapon &even chemical ones," Abbas Bagherpour Ardekani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"With such a dark record, the WEST is not in a position today to judge/preach others!," the Iranian envoy said.

The tweet came in reaction to Americans and Europeans' baseless allegations against Tehran who claim that Iran is providing Russia with military assistance in the Ukraine war.

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani told Sputnik that Military and defense ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation exist in the framework of the common interests of the two countries and are not directed against any third state. The military and defense ties between Iran and Russia precede the start of the military crisis in Ukraine.

RHM/FNA14011206000509

News Code 197788
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News