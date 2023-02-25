US, Europe not in position to preach, judge other states

"When a war of aggression, albeit failed, was initiated in the 80s against #Iran by Saddam of Iraq; US/Europe rendered full support to the Aggressor, giving him every type of weapon &even chemical ones," Abbas Bagherpour Ardekani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"With such a dark record, the WEST is not in a position today to judge/preach others!," the Iranian envoy said.

The tweet came in reaction to Americans and Europeans' baseless allegations against Tehran who claim that Iran is providing Russia with military assistance in the Ukraine war.

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani told Sputnik that Military and defense ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation exist in the framework of the common interests of the two countries and are not directed against any third state. The military and defense ties between Iran and Russia precede the start of the military crisis in Ukraine.

