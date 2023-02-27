Gazprom chief coming to Iran for talks: embassy

Before he embarks on the trip to Iran, Gazprom chief discussed energy cooperation, especially in the field of gas, in a business meeting with Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador to Russia.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of oil and gas, within the framework of the agreements reached during previous meetings.

Pointing to the all-round development of cooperation, Jalali evaluated Gazprom's entry into Iran's oil and gas projects as beneficial and fruitful.

Miller, for his part, announced his readiness to continue energy talks with Iranian authorities. He further considered the challenges in the European energy market resulting from the wrong decisions of the European Energy Commission.