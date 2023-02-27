  1. Economy
Feb 27, 2023, 9:25 PM

Gazprom chief coming to Iran for talks: embassy

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Alexey Miller, the CEO of Russia's Gazprom company, will visit Tehran on Tuesday to hold talks with senior officials of Iran's oil and gas sector to discuss future cooperation, Iran embassy in Moscow said Monday.

Before he embarks on the trip to Iran, Gazprom chief discussed energy cooperation, especially in the field of gas, in a business meeting with Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador to Russia.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of oil and gas, within the framework of the agreements reached during previous meetings.

Pointing to the all-round development of cooperation, Jalali evaluated Gazprom's entry into Iran's oil and gas projects as beneficial and fruitful.

Miller, for his part, announced his readiness to continue energy talks with Iranian authorities. He further considered the challenges in the European energy market resulting from the wrong decisions of the European Energy Commission.

