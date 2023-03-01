  1. Economy
Mar 1, 2023, 7:30 PM

Moscow, Tehran should fortify transit infrastructure: envoy

Moscow, Tehran should fortify transit infrastructure: envoy

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iran and Russia should strengthen transit infrastructure, with the North-South international transport corridor playing an important role in it, Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said, according to Russian media.

"Of course, we should fortify our transit infrastructure. In this respect the North-South international transport corridor plays a very important role," Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in a video interview with the Parlamentskaya Gazeta on Wednesday, according to TASS.

Jalali added that the efforts by the two countries’ governments are aimed at that.

Electrification of part of the railroad is necessary in the eastern line of the corridor, the envoy said, adding that railway service should be also established between the cities of Rasht and Astana in the western line of the corridor.

MNA/PR

News Code 198008

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News