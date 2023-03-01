Moscow, Tehran should fortify transit infrastructure: envoy

"Of course, we should fortify our transit infrastructure. In this respect the North-South international transport corridor plays a very important role," Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in a video interview with the Parlamentskaya Gazeta on Wednesday, according to TASS.

Jalali added that the efforts by the two countries’ governments are aimed at that.

Electrification of part of the railroad is necessary in the eastern line of the corridor, the envoy said, adding that railway service should be also established between the cities of Rasht and Astana in the western line of the corridor.

MNA/PR