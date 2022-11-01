UK involved in attack on Black Sea fleet, Nord Stream

"Our special services ... have evidence that the leadership and coordination of the attack on Sevastopol Bay was carried out by British military consultants."

"There is also evidence that Britain is involved in sabotage ... a terrorist act on critical energy infrastructure, the Nord Stream pipelines," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told at a press briefing in Moscow, Anadolu Agency reported.

Moscow expects that despite the silence, European capitals will analyze the information on London's involvement in the attack on Nord Stream gas pipelines, Peskov said.

"We cannot leave such actions for nothing. We will think over further steps. ... We will do what we have to do," he stressed.

The Kremlin also said no decision had been taken on whether to repair the Russian-controlled pipelines.

Peskov said the Kremlin was awaiting for an expert assessment of the damage and that no decisions had yet been taken on the future of Nord Stream 1 or Nord Stream 2.

Russia suspended its participation in the deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN to export Ukrainian grain, following the attacks on its Black Sea fleet.

In September, there were leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines, which, investigation shows, were caused by a series of explosions believed to be "intentional sabotage."

The Nord Stream pipelines were built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea by the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom.

The leaks coincided with the opening of the Baltic pipeline, delivering natural gas from the North Sea through Denmark to Poland.

