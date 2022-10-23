Hungary vows to prevent new EU sanctions against Russian gas

"We will continue to veto any EU sanctions affecting Russian gas supplies," he said.

He stressed that Hungary adheres to a pragmatic approach in this matter and the contract with Gazprom has nothing to do with Budapest's position on the Ukrainian crisis.

Gulyás also said that sanctions against Russia do not contribute to the solution of the Ukrainian problem, but harm the Europeans themselves.

He called on the United States and the European Union to take part in negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in order to achieve a settlement of the situation.

The energy crisis in Europe and the US and the increase in the price of oil and gas in these countries occurred after the imposition of extensive sanctions against Russia under the pretext of carrying out special military operations in the Donbas region and starting the war with Ukraine.

In order to retaliate against the unilateral sanctions of the West, Russia cut gas exports to a number of European countries.

