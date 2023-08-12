Iran basketball defeated by Montenegro at Georgia tournament

Montenegro emerged victorious over Iran 81-66 at the sporting event in Tbilisi.

The Iranian basketball players will meet losers of Georgia and Jordan match on Sunday.

This was Hakan Demir’s players' fifth loss as they had previously lost to Lebanon (twice) and Russia (twice).

Iran are preparing for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they are drawn in Group G along with Spain, Brazil and Ivory Coast.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

