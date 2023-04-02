  1. Sports
Apr 2, 2023, 12:36 PM

Iran fail to reach 2023 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup semis

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – Iran lost to New Zealand 20-18 at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

The national Iranian men's 3x3 basketball team beat Brunei 21-7 in their opening match and then emerged victorious over Malaysia 21-19 and Hong Kong 21-5 in the qualifying round, Tehran Times reported.

Iran also defeated Philippines 11-4 and Qatar 21-19 in Group D.

New Zealand will meet Mongolia in the semifinals while Australia meet China in the round.

The competition started in Singapore on March 29 and will finish on April 2.

A total of 12 teams, divided into four groups, compete in the main draw of each men’s and women’s competition at the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2023.

