Iran strongly condemns ISIL attack in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the terrorist attack of the ISIL terrorist group against the Syrian army forces in Deir Ez-Zor which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of the army forces.

He expressed condolences to the Syrian government, the army, and the people.

He described the increasing trend of terrorist attacks in Syria in recent months as a result of the continuation of intelligence, security, and logistical support of the terrorists which has been planned with the aim of preventing stability and establishing security in the country.

He further added that supporting the continued presence of ISIL in Syria is an aligned and complementary act to the aggression of the Zionist regime against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab country.

The ISIL terror group has ambushed a bus carrying Syrian soldiers in the eastern part of the country, killing 26 military personnel in what has been described as the deadliest terrorist attack in months.

ISIL members in recent weeks have increased their surprise attacks in Syria's north and northeast, where they maintain hideouts.

The group, which seized wide swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2013, went underground since it lost its last territory in eastern Syria in 2019.

