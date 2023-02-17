Russia foils ISIL terror plot targeting chemical facility

A terrorist attack has been foiled in the Kaluga Region, where two people planned to use an improvised explosive device and incendiaries to set fire to tanks containing fuel and lubricants at a chemical facility, the statement included.

The perpetrators had pledged allegiance to the ISIL international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and planned to leave for the armed conflict zone in Syria after committing the crime, TASS quoted FSB as saying.

During their arrest, the perpetrators put up armed resistance and suffered fatal wounds from return fire. There were no casualties among law enforcement officers or civilians.

An explosives laboratory was found at the perpetrators’ clandestine residence, as well as a ready-to-use powerful homemade explosive device, petrol bombs, firearms and ammunition, according to the reports.

