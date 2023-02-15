Iran, Iraq stress facilitating pilgrimage affairs

At the beginning of the two-day joint security meeting between the security officials of Iran and Iraq in Khorasan Razavi province, Mirahmadi said that the will of the two countries is to facilitate pilgrimage affairs.

The study of issues such as temporary medical residency, border guarding, terrorism, police, and students is one of the most important issues of the meeting, he said, adding that discussion and how to serve Arbaeen pilgrims is another topic of this meeting.

Calling for facilitating pilgrimage affairs between the two states, the Iraqi side also expressed hope for solving the problems in the temporary medical residency, border guarding, terrorism, police, and students by holding these meetings.

At the end of the two-day meeting, which is being held with five specialized meetings in the fields of education, border, Arbaeen, passport, and terrorist threats, two Memorandums of Understanding will be signed by the authorities of the two countries.

