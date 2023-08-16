Iran, Iraq discuss fortifying coop. on Arbaeen pilgrimage

Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq and Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in a meeting on Tuesday evening discussed bolstering cooperation between the neighboring countries in various areas.

The two sides explored joint coordination in preparation for the forthcoming commemoration of Arbaeen, as well as facilitating the movement of pilgrimage to Karbala.

Al-e Sadeq conveyed assurances from the Iranian senior officials regarding their commitment to augment bilateral cooperation, strengthen communication channels, and effectively confront the array of challenges and crises that face the region and the world.

Al-Sudani, for his part, reasserted Iraq's steadfast approach, prioritizing partnership, coordination, and advancing economic integration among regional nations.

Such collaborative efforts, he emphasized, are integral to fostering security, stability, and sustainable development.

