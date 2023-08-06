Iraq's special passport for Arbaeen includes all countries

Major General Khaled Al-Mahna said that the duration of permission to enter the country lasts only one month.

According to Iraq's Interior Ministry, Iranian pilgrims who have no passports can use special passports to visit holy shrines in Iraq during the Arbaeen gathering which marks the 40-day period since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS).

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir Al-Shammari late Monday, Vahidi said that issues including gates, passports, health issues, relief, and other infrastructure necessary for the massive Arbaeen procession were discussed.

They also discussed the way to facilitate the commute of Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims, he added.

Abadan-Al Seeba sea route port is ready for the passage of Arbaeen pilgrims, he said, noting that Iran waits for the Iraqi side’s approval to use the port.

Arbaeen is a Shia religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram.

