Iraq to host 5 mn foreign pilgrims during Arbaeen pilgrimage

Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, the Iraqi Interior Minister, who is also the head of the high committee for maintaining Arbaeen security, said that Iraq has prepared to host five million pilgrims from abroad, adding that five provinces of the country are prepared for the Arbaeen walk.

Pilgrims from different countries of the region have started their journey by walking from their countries toward the holy city of Karbala. The pilgrims are expected to enter Iraq within the next few days.

According to Iranian officials, millions of people are preparing to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage both individually and in groups; For this purpose, several Mawkibs (voluntarily prepared stations) have been installed on the roads and near the border crossings between Iran and Iraq to serve the pilgrims.

It is expected that several million people from Iran will participate in this event. Thousands of men, women, and children started their Arbaeen walk from Iran's Ahvaz to Iraq's Karbala.

Arbaeen is a Shia religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram.

