Previously, the Russian State Duma also unanimously voted to ratify the treaties.

The DPR and LPR, Zaporizhzhia region, and Kherson region held referendums on joining the Russian Federation on September 23-27. Despite shelling by Ukraine and the constant threat of attacks, voter turnout was considerably high, and most people backed the idea of becoming part of Russia: 99.23% in the DPR, 98.42% in the LPR, 93.11% in the Zaporizhzhia region and 87.05% in Kherson region.

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, former President Dmitry Medvedev addressed the votes, saying the outcome is clear and adding "welcome to Russia!"

Following the votes, President Vladimir Putin and the heads of two republics and two regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia

Addressing the ceremony, the Russian president stressed that the people of the four territories had "made their unequivocal choice." He added that "the people living in Lugansk and Donetsk, in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have become our citizens, forever," noting that Moscow will use every means to protect them.

The US and the European Union have refused to recognize the referendums despite the results and promised more military support to Kyiv.