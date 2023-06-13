Envoy says Moscow supports Iran's full membership in SCO

Alexey Dedov, the Russian Federation ambassador to Iran made the remarks in a ceremony held at the Russian Embassy compound in Tehran on Tuesday to commemorate Russia National Day, 12 June.

A group of Iranian officials including foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani and road minister Mehdad Bazrpash as well as some senior Iranian lawmakers incuding Abolfazl Amouei, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the parliament, were participating in the event.

Addressing the attendees, the Russian envoy said Iran and Russia support each other on the international stage in the face of oppressive and illegal sanctions imposed by the Western states on both nations.

According to Dedov, Russia supports Iran's permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He further noted that the trade between the two countries increased significantly last year and amounted to $5 billion.

The ambassador further pointed to the presence of the Iranian road minister in the ceremony and said that his participation highlights the resolve to complete the North-South Corridor project, which connects Asian countries to Central Asia and Euroasia through Iran.

Also addressing the meeting, the Iranian road minister stressed that Iran and Russian cooperation are stepping up as time passes in all different fields including rail, road and transit and all other economic and trade fields.

Bazrpash said that the two countries share the same stances on the international stage and call for the formation of an international order system based on multilateralism.

The minister further expressed hope for further stepped-up ties between Tehran and Moscow, especially in the economic field in the future.

