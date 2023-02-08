Leader sympathizes with Syrian, Turkish people over quake

Ayatollah Khamenei in a meeting with a group of commanders, pilots, and staff of the Army Air Forces on Wednesday morning expressed his sympathy for afflicted people in the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

The Leader also prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on the dead ones in the earthquake as well as patience for their families.

Referring to Iran's humanitarian aid to these two quake-stricken countries in recent days, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Iranian authorities will continue their aid.

More than 9,600 people are now confirmed dead in the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, making it the deadliest seismic event in more than a decade.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday has reached at least 9,638, according to authorities.

In Turkey, the death toll has risen to at least 7,108, with 40,910 others reported injured, according to Turkey’s disaster and management presidency SAKOM.

At least 2,530 people have been reported killed in Syria.

Aid agencies and emergency workers say the death toll is likely to increase further with many people still trapped under the rubble, and freezing weather conditions hampering rescue efforts.

MNA/5704030