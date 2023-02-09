  1. Politics
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake exceeds 15,000

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – The death toll from the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday has climbed to more than 15,000 people, mostly due to a jump in the number for Turkey.

In Turkey, the country’s disaster agency said 12,873 people died, according to Aljazeera.

The toll for Syria remains relatively static – although aid agencies have warned that the number will likely be much higher.

In Syria, rescue service the White Helmets and the government said another 2,950 were killed.

The World Health Organization estimates up to 23 million people could be affected by the earthquake across both countries.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway, bolstered by aid groups and countries that have rushed teams to the worst-hit areas, but they are battling grim conditions with thousands of collapsed buildings and freezing temperatures.

