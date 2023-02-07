Iran's military ready to dispatch relief aid to Syria, Turkey

The chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces held separate phone conversations with Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri voiced readiness to send healthcare and relief teams to the quake-stricken countries.

Expressing sympathy with the families of the victims, he wished speedy recovery for the injured.

The IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami also has expressed readiness to dispatch assistance to the quake-affected regions in Syria and Turkey.

Meanwhile, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani expressed condolences on the devastating quake to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts.

Iran’s defense ministry is well-prepared to mobilize all its facilities to assist the wounded of the deadly quake.

Thousands of people have been killed and injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday.

