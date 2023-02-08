VIDEO: Aerial footage of aftermath of quake in kahramanmaraş

The earthquake toppled thousands of buildings and left more than 8,700 dead in both countries so far. The death toll is expected to climb as more bodies are recovered from the rubble.
TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – The Aerial footages show the extent of the damage in kahramanmaraş caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.
