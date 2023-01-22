Soleimani satellite constellation operational phase launched

The Iranian Space Agency has named one of the country's most important space projects after the name of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in order to honor the anti-terror hero.

“Based on the 10-year space program and in order to provide services to people, government institutions, and organizations as well as to provide services to private sector companies, the Iranian Space Agency has been tasked with placing a telecommunication satellite system in Earth's orbit,” Salarieh said.

“The implementation of the project, which is called ‘Martyr Soleimani Project’ and is considered to be the first satellite system project of our country, is of great importance owing to the achievements in the production of satellite series and their network formation,” he added.

He said that the Iranian Space Agency had prepared the operational plan of the project and codified the executive program of a narrowband telecommunication system with limited service long ago and even before the finalization of the country's 10-year space program.

“In less than a month since the approval of the 10-year space program, one of the most important clauses of which is the implementation of the Martyr Soleimani Project, … the implementation phase of the project was officially launched,” Salarieh said.

Praising steps taken by the Agency to build small satellites, Salarieh said, “It is axiomatic that upon success in this step, the way to complete and develop satellite systems and provide more services will be paved in the next steps.”

During the second meeting of the country's Supreme Space Council in the capital Tehran, the Head of Iran's Space Organization Hassan Salarieh announced the approval of the country's strategic 10-Year Space Program by the Supreme Space Council.

In line with the program's scope, the Islamic Republic plans to become the regional epicenter of the development of space technologies and provider of space launch services.

The Iranian program also aims to devise and implement space missions in line with its goal of helping civilian, business, and executive organizations benefit from the world's state-of-the-art technologies.

Iran has taken giant strides in the field of science of technology in recent years despite US sanctions.

MNA/ISN1401110201364