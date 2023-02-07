Perpetrators of Isfahan attack will regret, IRGC Spox. warns

“Without a doubt, those responsible for the failed Isfahan military facility incident will regret it," Sharif said in a statement to Almasirah, adding that the enemies know the consequences of their action and realize that any move against Iran will be met with severe punishment.

“One of the MAVs was downed by the complex’s air defense fire, while the other two were caught in its defensive traps and exploded,” the statement added.

On January 28 the Iranian Defense Ministry said its air defense units have repelled a drone attack on a military workshop in the central city of Isfahan.

The ministry made the announcement in an early Sunday statement after an explosion was reported at one of Isfahan’s defense industry complexes.

The ministry said one of its workshop complexes had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry noted that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

The ministry then assured the Iranian nation that such blind attacks will have no effect on the country’s overall march toward progress

