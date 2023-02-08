Iranian’s foes still make miscalculation: IRGC

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian nation will foil the plots of the enemies on the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the statement reads.

Iran’s national flag is hoisted above equations of the world powers, it adds.

While the Pahlavi era has brought nothing but humiliation to Iranians, the Islamic Republic has achieved remarkable developments in political, security, defense, military, cultural, economic, scientific, and technological fields, it reads.

The nation will utilize unity to emerge victorious over the enemies who are seeking to sow discord among Iranians, the statement adds.

TM/5704417