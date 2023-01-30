Pentagon says US not involved in airstrikes on Iran

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the US military was not involved in the attacks on Iran but declined to comment further, News Unrolled reported.

The Iranian Defense Ministry announced that its air defense units have repelled a drone attack on a military workshop in the central city of Isfahan.

The ministry made the announcement in an early Sunday statement after an explosion was reported at one of Isfahan’s defense industry complexes late Saturday, Press TV reported.

The ministry said one of its workshop complexes had come under attack from a number of Micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs), but the complex’s air defenses successfully repelled the attack.

The ministry noted that the unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and only led to minor damage to the roof of a workshop. The complex, it added, continues its ordinary operations following the attack.

Referring to the failed drone attack in Isfahan on Saturday night, Iranian senior political analyst and the advisor to the Iranian negotiating delegation in the nuclear talks Mohammad Marandi warned that such moves will not be without consequences.

MP/PR