Iran learns rivals at NSDF Futsal Championship 2023

A total of six countries, namely Thailand (former champions), Iran, Japan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Mozambique will compete for the title in Pattaya from March 1 to 7 in the futsal competition.

Iran is pitted against Egypt and Saudi Arabia in Group B, while Group A consists of host Thailand, Mozambique, and Japan.

Iran will play Saudi Arabia on March 1 in the six-team meet and face Egypt two days later in the group stage.

Team Melli will participate in Thailand’s tournament as part of the preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

MNA/TT