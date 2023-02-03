Turkey evacuates military base in Syria's Idlib

Local sources reported that the Turkish forces moved the cement blocks, which form the base of Qastoun, to the north of the city of Ariha on the M4 highway.

News portals associated with the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group reported in late January that a Turkish occupation base in Idlib was shelled by the Syrian Arab Army.

According to the news portals, the shelling led to numerous casualties among the Turkish soldiers, leading Turkey to send helicopters to its military base to transport the dead and wounded back to Turkey.

Days earlier, there were reports about escalations between Turkey and Syria in the city of Aleppo.

Al Mayadeen reported that the city of Azaz, in the northern Aleppo governorate, had witnessed escalations, noting that three gunmen were killed, including an official in the Turkish-backed Northern Storm Brigade.

There were also escalations in mid-January, with there being an exchange of artillery fire that saw the Turkish forces launching more than 150 artillery shells at various villages in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

