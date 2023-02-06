Kremlin comments on Iran-Russia joint UAV production reports

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal newspaper claimed, citing officials that Russia and Iran are advancing with their plans to build a plant in Russia to produce at least 6,000 Iranian-designed drones.

"Russia has a number of its own programs to create unmanned aerial vehicles for a variety of purposes. These programs are being implemented," Peskov said, Urdu Point reported.

"You know that a list of presidential instructions was recently adopted, signed and made public on the development of the unmanned aerial vehicles area. Therefore, we have our own development programs," he added.

