  1. Politics
Feb 6, 2023, 5:35 PM

Kremlin comments on Iran-Russia joint UAV production reports

Kremlin comments on Iran-Russia joint UAV production reports

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Moscow has its own programs for the creation of drones, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports about the plans of Iran and Russia to jointly produce UAVs.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal newspaper claimed, citing officials that Russia and Iran are advancing with their plans to build a plant in Russia to produce at least 6,000 Iranian-designed drones.

"Russia has a number of its own programs to create unmanned aerial vehicles for a variety of purposes. These programs are being implemented," Peskov said, Urdu Point reported.

"You know that a list of presidential instructions was recently adopted, signed and made public on the development of the unmanned aerial vehicles area. Therefore, we have our own development programs," he added.

MP/PR

News Code 197099

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News