Iran, Nicaragua top diplomats stress boosting cooperation

Saying that attaching importance to Iran's friends and allies in the Latin American region is an important part of the Iranian government's foreign policy, Amir-Abdollahian called for the acceleration of developing Iran-Nicaragua bilateral relations.

The Iranian top diplomat also expressed satisfaction with the development of Tehran-Managua cooperation in different fields including science, technology, and healthcare.

The two countries, enjoying political independence, are trying to establish multilateralism in the current international system, the Iranian foreign minister cited.

Referring to the illegal sanctions imposed on the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian added, "Sanctions are a terrorist tool that imperialism has used to target independent countries."

Amir-Abdollahian and Moncada also stressed the need for regularly holding Iran-Nicaragua joint economic commission.

Denis Moncada Colindres, for his part, announced Nicaragua's readiness to strengthen bilateral ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also expressed support for Iran against the sanctions and unjust aggressions of the western powers imposed on the country.

After the meeting, the two Iranian and Nicaraguan top diplomats signed an MoU on the mechanism of cooperation and political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two counties.

Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with the senior assistant to the Nicaraguan president Laureano Ortega on Wednesday night.

The two sides, during the meeting, emphasized the need to promote cooperation in various dimensions, especially in the economic, scientific, and technological fields.

MP/FNA14011113000024/14011113000025