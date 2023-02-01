  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian holds meeting with Mauritanian counterpart

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during the second day of his visit to Nouakchott, met and held talks with his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Salem Ould on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed Iran-Mauritania bilateral relations in various fields of politics, culture, technology, and economy.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed support for Mauritania's efforts over establishing peace and stability in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, for his part, considered Iran-Mauritania relations important and called for developing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Supporting Palestine, the cooperation between Islamic countries, as well as the upcoming meeting of OIC foreign ministers in Nouakchott, were other topics discussed by the Iranian and Mauritanian foreign ministers.

