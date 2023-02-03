Iran, Nicaragua discuss boosting parliamentary ties

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the important role of the parliaments of Iran and Nicaragua in the field of passing laws to deal with illegal bans, as well as the role of the legislative centers of the two countries in neutralizing the sanctions.

The top Iranian diplomat also called for holding Iran-Nicaragua joint economic commission in the coming months in order to promote economic and commercial relations as best as possible.

Gustavo Porras Cortés, for his part, welcomed the visit of Amir-Abdollahian to Nicaragua and the accompanying delegation and called for strengthening Iran-Nicaragua parliamentary ties.

Iran's foreign minister, during his visit to Nicaragua, also met and held talks with other Nicaraguan officials including the country's president and foreign minister.

On Thursday night, Amir-Abdollahian left Nicaragua to toward Venezuela.

