Negation of unilateralism common policy of Iran, Nicaragua

Nicaragua is the second destination of President Raeisi's trip to the Latin American region, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Positive records of political solidarity between Iran and Nicaragua in international organizations can lead to the development of bilateral cooperation, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Negation of unilateralism is the common policy of the two countries, he further noted.

Looking at the capabilities of Latin America is part of the government's balanced foreign policy, he added.

President Raisi, who arrived in Managua early on Wednesday, is visiting the Latin American country at the invitation of his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega.

President Raisi, at the head of a high-ranking eco-political delegation, departed for three Latin American countries of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba early on Monday to strengthen relations with the friendly states.

Prior to his departure, the president had described the Islamic Republic’s relations with the independent Latin American countries as “strategic.”

During his two-day stay in Caracas, the Iranian president held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, and senior delegations of the two states signed 19 cooperation agreements in various fields.

