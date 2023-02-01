Mauritania stresses expansion of relations with Iran

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations in various fields, especially technology, culture, and economy.

They also conferred on important regional issues, including support for the Palestinian people and cause, development of relations between Islamic countries, and the holding of a meeting of foreign ministers in Nouakchott in March.

Amir-Abdollahian appreciated the initiative and efforts of the President of Mauritania to establish peace, and stability and fight against terrorism in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

Referring to the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism as well as the industrial, scientific and technological achievements in Iran, he emphasized the development of relations between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Mauritania's capital city of Nouakchott on Tuesday night and was welcomed by his Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

