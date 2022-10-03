Loading, unloading in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port hit 23m tons

The Director-General of Ports and Maritime Department General in Khuzestan province said that 23 million tons of commodities have been unloaded and loaded in Imam Khomeini port in the first half of the Iranian year (March 21, September 21, 2022).

In the same period, foreign transit grew by 65%, tranship by 57%, and cabotage by 27%, he noted.

The market-based approach, special attention to the issue of customer orientation and maximizing the maritime and port capacities, has led to a 7% growth in ship traffic compared to the same period last year, he further noted.

Owing to the importance of strategic wheat commodity in the food chain of the country, the unloading rate of this product in the port has grown by 98%, he pointed out.

AMK/5601427