Hamas, Islamic Jihad condemn Turkey, UAE reaction to Quds op.

Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, said in a statement it is saddening that the foreign ministries of the UAE and Turkey describe the heroic operation of Quds as "terrorist", because this is the same description used by the occupying colonialist regime [of Israel] and the United States.

"The real terrorist is the occupying regime that occupies the Palestinian land and massacres our people on a daily basis. Our people have the right to resist the occupation and respond to its crimes, and this is a legitimate issue in international law," the Hamas spokesman said.

Prior to this, Daoud Shahab, the director of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement's media office, said in an interview with the Russia Today Arabic language on Saturday morning that Turkey and the UAE's stances in condemning the Quds martyrdom-seeking operation are a betrayal of the Palestinian people.

The Saudi foreign ministry also condemned the martyrdom-seeking operation, calling for the resumption of talks between Palestinian and the Zionist regime.

MNA/85012211;14011108000697