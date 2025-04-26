  1. Politics
Apr 26, 2025, 8:07 AM

Third round of Iran-US talks live updates

Third round of Iran-US talks live updates

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – The third round of the indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington is set to be held in Oman within hours. Here you can find the latest news stories about the upcoming negotiations.

After holding two rounds of indirect talks with Oman's mediation, one in Muscat and another in Rome, Tehran and Washington reached an understanding to hold technical and expert-level sessions in parallel with the presence of senior negotiators from Iran and the US on April 26 in Muscat.

Iran has stressed that progress in the negotiations depends on the goodwill, seriousness, and realism of the other party. According to the spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry, the Iranian delegation will adjust every step of the talks based on past experiences and the behavior of the US.

News ID 231031

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News