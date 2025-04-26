  1. World
Apr 26, 2025, 1:13 PM

At least 16 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – At least 16 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since early on Saturday, medical sources reported.

Most died in attacks on Gaza City, where some 13 of the 16 were killed. Israeli warplanes bombed an area in the northern Gaza Strip on several occasions, killing four people and trapping more than 30 others under the rubble, and efforts to rescue them are ongoing, Al Jazeera news agency reported.

The Palestinian Safa News Agency also reported that most of today's martyrs in the Gaza Strip are from Gaza City (13 people).

Accordingly, the number of martyrs of the devastating and unequal war of the occupying regime of Israel against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has increased to 51,355 people, and the number of injured has increased to 117,248 people.

