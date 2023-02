According to the head of the crisis management of Pars Service Port, a Tanzanian cargo ship was overturned due to the wrong arrangement of containers.

Ebrahim Gharibi said that the incident took place on Tuesday morning at Pars Service Port in Bushehr Province of Iran.

Rescue and firefighting teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, he also said, adding, "All the crew members of the Tanzanian ship are in perfect health condition."

