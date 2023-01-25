  1. Politics
Germany agrees to send battle tanks to Ukraine: reports

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Berlin will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow others to do so, according to Reuters.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so, Reuters reported.

The decision concerns at least one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks that will be provided out of Bundeswehr stocks, said Spiegel magazine, which first reported the news. One company usually comprises 14 tanks.

Scholz has agreed to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks, according to media reports, after weeks of mounting pressure on Berlin to give Kyiv the heavier weapons.

The United States and Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24, 2022. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kyiv.

