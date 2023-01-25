Colombia rejects US call for supplying Kyiv with weapons

"During a conversation with [US] General [Laura] Richardson and other US officials, I was told that due to [Colombia’s] inability to maintain [Russian-made weapons] in active service, they were ready to do so and send it to Ukraine," he said, answering to a question from TASS on Tuesday.

According to the president, his country’s Russian-made military equipment is in poor technical condition at the moment, because there was no opportunity to service it properly lately.

"We are not taking anyone’s side. We are on the side of peace. That is why not a single piece of Russian equipment on our territory, regardless of its technical condition, will be used in this conflict," Petro added.

Commander of United States Southern Command Laura Richardson said earlier that Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and six other Latin American countries had Russian military equipment in service and the United States was working to "replace that with US equipment, if those countries want to donate it to Ukraine."

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing in January that the US initiative had legal limitations, but that the Kremlin would keep a close eye on the issue.

MP/PR