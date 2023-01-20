"UK citizenship did not save Akbari from facing penalty"

In a statement, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence on Friday clarified on the recent execution of Alireza Akbari, after whose execution the EU government in a coordinated move with other western countries intensified an-anti Iran campaign.

The intelligence ministry's statement said Akbari's execution tarnished the reputation the British intelligence service, "With the identification and arrest of Alireza Akbari, the prestige of the British intelligence service and the safe haven of its spies became evident to everyone."

It further said that the anti-Iran intensified campaign aims to deflect attention from the domestic problems in the UK.

"When the British made Akbari a spy in two stages, they plotted his escape from Iran, paid him more than two million euros, provided him with luxurious houses in Vienna, London, and southern Spain. And in an unusual manner, they gave him a residency card, followed by citizenship and English passport," it also said.

The statement further read, "Carrying out his verdict was a direct result of the crime committed by the British intelligence agency."

"The British regime greedily asked Alireza Akbari for information related to Iran's secret military and missile programs, methods to circumvent sanctions, information related to some security, defense and political institutions of the country and great scientists such as [nuclear scientist] Fakhrizadeh," it added.

The intelligence ministry went on to underscore that the granting citizenship and passport will not assist a criminal spy to escape from facing death penalty.

