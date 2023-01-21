11 killed in Turkish bombing in N Syria (+VIDEO)

The Turkish army announced that this measure was taken in response to the bombing of the Turkish military base near the al-Salameh crossing in the Syrian city of Azaz.

According to a statement released by the Turkish Defense Ministry, 11 elements from Kurdish armed groups were killed in this air strike.



Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

