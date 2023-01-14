Russia sanctions UK foreign secretary, other Cabinet member

"In connection with the continuation of the UK government's anti-Russian course, in January this year, it was decided to additionally include a number of Cabinet members, representatives of law enforcement agencies and journalists of the UK in the Russian 'stop list'," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

In total, 36 individuals were sanctioned, including Housing Secretary Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden, Minister without Portfolio Nadhim Zahawi, and Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders.

Zakharova said that the Russian Foreign Ministry "does not see any expediency" to publish the whole list because the British authorities "understand" who was included.

"If the official bodies of the UK show interest in this issue, we will be ready to inform the British authorities and the public about those who condone a hostile course aimed at demonizing our country and attempts to isolate it internationally, destroying the foundation of bilateral relations," she said.

In December, Britain said it had sanctioned 12 Russian military commanders as well as Iranian businessmen involved in the alleged production and supply of military drones used in the Ukraine war.

Britain said among those sanctioned was Major General Robert Baranov, believed to be the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles.

SKH/PR