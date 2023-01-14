Kyiv starts getting heavy military equipment from allies

"Our cooperation with our allies continues, and we have already started to receive heavy equipment - that’s all I can say," the official wrote.

Foreign countries and international organizations have provided financial aid to Kyiv totaling more than $150.8 billion since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, TASS reported. Almost a third - $48.5 billion - went to Ukrainian military needs. Thus, the total volume of Western aid to Ukraine since the start of the military operation is 2.7 times higher than its budget for 2022 ($55.5 billion). And military aid to Kyiv alone already accounts for 94.9% of Russia's defense spending last year ($51.1 billion).

The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union are the Kyiv government’s biggest donors.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbas republics.

In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kyiv.

