Iran not need S-400 missile systems, Defense Min. says

Speaking in a press conference at the venue of Iran's Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani briefed reporters about Iran's cooperation in the field of drones with other countries.

Unbalanced conditions in some regions lead countries to strengthen their defense power, he said, adding that in this regard, some countries demand buying Iranian drones that sometimes have no similar examples.

Today, everyone has accepted that the power of the Iranian drone is unique and has passed its test in various exercises.

Asked about the status of Tehran-Baku ties, the Iranian defense minister said, "Iran enjoys friendly relations with every country. We believe that problems can be solved through negotiations."

The Caucasus region is a very important region, he also said, adding that the Zionist regime cannot tarnish these relations.

Answering a question about recent rumors about the S400 and the exchange of defense technologies between Iran and Russia, he said that Tehran's relations with Moscow are at a high level.

Regarding defense weapons, Iran has reached self-sufficiency and the existing systems are unique and they meet the country's needs, he also said, adding that right now no need is being felt in this regard.

